News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Here's how you can watch Town v Lincoln live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021   
Oli Hawkins, left, believes Ipswich Town will turn things around Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City tonight in Paul Cook's first home game in charge - here's how you can watch it live

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook takes charge of his first home game against third-placed Lincoln City tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.

Town supporters set their second straight iFollow record for Cook's debut game at Gillingham on Saturday - almost 6,000 fans tuning in to watch live - and thousands more will be watching tonight.

Cook's Town are two points off the play-off places with at least one game in hand on all but one of the sides above them. The Imps are third, ten points clear of the Blues.

Season ticket holders can watch tonight's game, which kicks off at 7pm, as part of their package.

If you're a season ticket holder, simply visit the club's ticketing website and sign in to find your iFollow code which you can use to access the match later.

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still buy the game for £10.

If you need help with finding your iFollow code or purchasing the match, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503.

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Gillingham

Tonight is Paul Cook's first home game as Town boss - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town's ticket office will also be on hand up until half-time tonight for any enquiries.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook ponders defeat in his first game in charge after the game at Gillingham

Football

'We'll lick our wounds and go again' - Cook on Town's 3-1 loss at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus