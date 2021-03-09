Here's how you can watch Town v Lincoln live tonight

Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City tonight in Paul Cook's first home game in charge - here's how you can watch it live

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook takes charge of his first home game against third-placed Lincoln City tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.

Town supporters set their second straight iFollow record for Cook's debut game at Gillingham on Saturday - almost 6,000 fans tuning in to watch live - and thousands more will be watching tonight.

Cook's Town are two points off the play-off places with at least one game in hand on all but one of the sides above them. The Imps are third, ten points clear of the Blues.

Season ticket holders can watch tonight's game, which kicks off at 7pm, as part of their package.

If you're a season ticket holder, simply visit the club's ticketing website and sign in to find your iFollow code which you can use to access the match later.

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still buy the game for £10.

If you need help with finding your iFollow code or purchasing the match, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503.

Tonight is Paul Cook's first home game as Town boss - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town's ticket office will also be on hand up until half-time tonight for any enquiries.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.



