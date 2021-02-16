How to watch Town v Northampton live tonight

Video

Published: 11:48 AM February 16, 2021

Luke Matheson will hope for a start at right back against Northampton Town tonight - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

Ipswich Town host struggling Northampton Town at Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...

Season ticket holders can watch the game, which kicks off at 7pm, live and with no charge on Town's iFollow streaming service - you just need your code for access.

Tonight's game at Portman Road kicks off at 7pm - Credit: Archant

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still watch the game by buying a match pass for £10.

If you have any issues, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503 and they'll be able to help you through the code redemption process.

MORE: A full debut? Keeper switch? Will the diamond be polished? - Ipswich v Northampton preview

Town's ticket office will be on hand all day and up until half-time tonight for any enquiries you have.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.

It is advised you use Google Chrome to watch iFollow streams.