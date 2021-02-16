Video
How to watch Town v Northampton live tonight

Ipswich Town host struggling Northampton Town at Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...
Season ticket holders can watch the game, which kicks off at 7pm, live and with no charge on Town's iFollow streaming service - you just need your code for access.
If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still watch the game by buying a match pass for £10.
If you have any issues, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503 and they'll be able to help you through the code redemption process.
Town's ticket office will be on hand all day and up until half-time tonight for any enquiries you have.
They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.
It is advised you use Google Chrome to watch iFollow streams.