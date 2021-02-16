News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

How to watch Town v Northampton live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:48 AM February 16, 2021   
Luke Matheson in action against Blackpool.

Luke Matheson will hope for a start at right back against Northampton Town tonight - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

Ipswich Town host struggling Northampton Town at Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch the game live...

Season ticket holders can watch the game, which kicks off at 7pm, live and with no charge on Town's iFollow streaming service - you just need your code for access.

Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

Tonight's game at Portman Road kicks off at 7pm - Credit: Archant

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still watch the game by buying a match pass for £10.

If you have any issues, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503 and they'll be able to help you through the code redemption process.

MORE: A full debut? Keeper switch? Will the diamond be polished? - Ipswich v Northampton preview

Town's ticket office will be on hand all day and up until half-time tonight for any enquiries you have.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner. 

It is advised you use Google Chrome to watch iFollow streams.

You may also want to watch:

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
wearing a protective face visor.

Coronavirus

Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Linda Steward from Stowmarket has died aged 69

Obituary

'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman...

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus