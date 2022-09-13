News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

Here's how you can watch Town v Bristol Rovers live tonight

Mark Heath

Published: 12:57 PM September 13, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna on the touchline.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna will lead the Blues against Bristol Rovers tonight - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

An emotional night lies ahead tonight as Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road (7.45pm) - here's how you can watch the game live if you can't make it in person.

Kieran McKenna's table-topping Blues host Joey Barton's 16th-placed Rovers in the first game back since both the death of Queen Elizabeth II and news of club legend Marcus Stewart being diagnosed with MND.

It's the first home midweek league game under the lights this season too, with a minute's silence and the national anthem to be played ahead of kick-off. 

More than 22,500 fans are expected inside Portman Road for the 7.45pm kick-off.

If you can't make it, you can still watch the match live on Town's iFollow service, with commentary from Glenn Wheeler and club legend Matt Holland.

Passes are £10 and can be bought here.

Football
Ipswich News

