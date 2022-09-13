Here's how you can watch Town v Bristol Rovers live tonight

Match Coverage

An emotional night lies ahead tonight as Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road (7.45pm) - here's how you can watch the game live if you can't make it in person.

Kieran McKenna's table-topping Blues host Joey Barton's 16th-placed Rovers in the first game back since both the death of Queen Elizabeth II and news of club legend Marcus Stewart being diagnosed with MND.

It's the first home midweek league game under the lights this season too, with a minute's silence and the national anthem to be played ahead of kick-off.

More than 22,500 fans are expected inside Portman Road for the 7.45pm kick-off.

If you can't make it, you can still watch the match live on Town's iFollow service, with commentary from Glenn Wheeler and club legend Matt Holland.

Passes are £10 and can be bought here.