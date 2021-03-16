Here's how to watch Town v Fleetwood live tonight

Published: 9:00 AM March 16, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to Fleetwood Town tonight for a League One clash - here's how you can watch it live - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town travel to Fleetwood Town tonight for a League One clash (7.45pm ko) - here's how you can watch the game live...

The clash, which pits sixth-placed Town against 14th placed Fleetwood, was postponed at the start of January due to a Covd-19 outbreak at the Cod Army.

As usual, it's available to watch live via the club's iFollow streaming service for the price of £10.

Town have set two straight League One iFollow records for away following, with 5,005 supporters buying match passes for the trip to Accrington before 5,991 fans backed the Blues from afar at Gillingham, Paul Cook's first game as boss.

Town will be reunited with on-loan defender Janoi Donacien at Fleetwood - although he's not allowed to play - Credit: FTFC

Due to the ongoing national coronavirus lockdown , BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Lancashire or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.



