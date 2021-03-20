Here's how you can watch Pompey v Town live today

Video

Published: 5:30 AM March 20, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to Portsmouth today to play Pompey - here's how you can watch the match live - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town travel to promotion rivals Portsmouth this afternoon for a clash between two of League One's biggest clubs - here's how you can watch the game live.

Paul Cook will face one of his former clubs at Fratton Park (1pm ko), the side he led to the League Two title now managed by Danny Cowley, who only took over yesterday.

Pompey have slid all the way down from the top of the table at Christmas to tenth spot today, sacking Kenny Jackett and replacing him with Cowley and brother Nicky.

Danny Cowley took over as Portsmouth boss yesterday - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Town, who are seventh in the table, are of course looking to bounce back themselves, after a dreadful display in Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town.

It's a mouth-watering clash, and you can watch it live via Town's iFollow streaming service for £10.

Due to the ongoing national coronavirus lockdown, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Lancashire or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.



