Hughes nets only goal as Under 23s win

Tommy Hughes scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 this afternoon.

The creative midfielder struck on 78 minutes to help the young Blues take all three points at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground.

Wednesday are coached by former Ipswich left-back Neil Thompson.

Victory takes the young Blues back to the top of the Professional Development League Two South table, where they lead Bristol City on goal difference. The Robins have a game in hand, though.

Town’s Under 23s were, until yesterday, managed by Kieron Dyer, prior to the former England international’s resignation.

Former Ipswich defender John McGreal remains part of the Town coaching staff.

The Under 23s’ next game is at home to Hull City on April 5.

Ipswich Town Under 23s: White, Agbaje, Smith, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze.