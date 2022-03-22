Hughes nets only goal as Under 23s win
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Tommy Hughes scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 this afternoon.
The creative midfielder struck on 78 minutes to help the young Blues take all three points at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground.
Wednesday are coached by former Ipswich left-back Neil Thompson.
Victory takes the young Blues back to the top of the Professional Development League Two South table, where they lead Bristol City on goal difference. The Robins have a game in hand, though.
Town’s Under 23s were, until yesterday, managed by Kieron Dyer, prior to the former England international’s resignation.
Former Ipswich defender John McGreal remains part of the Town coaching staff.
The Under 23s’ next game is at home to Hull City on April 5.
Most Read
- 1 Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?
- 2 Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move
- 3 Woodbridge chef launches totally unique barn dining experience
- 4 Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected
- 5 Assessing Town's lingering play-off hopes as McKenna's margins get ever smaller
- 6 Family's tribute to daughter as man convicted of manslaughter
- 7 Suffolk police feature on BBC's Crimewatch Live
- 8 Suffolk hotel and restaurant named one of the best in UK to visit in spring
- 9 'A huge loss' - Town players react to Dyer exit
- 10 Fewer people reporting positive Covid tests in Suffolk as cases rise
Ipswich Town Under 23s: White, Agbaje, Smith, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Bradshaw, Ward, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze.