Hughes nets a hat-trick for Town Under 23s as familiar face plays for QPR
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Tommy Hughes netted a hat-trick as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat QPR 4-2 at Playford Road.
The 21-year-old is back in action following 16 difficult months out through injury, marking his first start for Kieron Dyer and John McGreal’s side since his return with an impressive treble.
The youngster’s first saw him bring Town level, after Rangers had taken the lead from the penalty spot, as he converted Tawanda Chirewa’s pass. His second arrived just two minutes later, as he followed up Matt Ward’s shot to put the hosts ahead.
QPR levelled soon after half-time before Chirewa put Town ahead again, with Hughes completing his hat-trick to extend the lead to 4-2 and ultimately secure victory.
The QPR side contained former Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell, who has made 20 Championship appearances for the Hoops since moving to Loftus Road in a £1million summer deal.
The victory leaves Town’s Under 23s third in Professional Development League 2 South.
Town Under 23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Bradshaw, Smith, Alexander, Humphreys, Chirewa, Ward, Hughes, Curtis.
Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Siziba, Yengi, Valentine.