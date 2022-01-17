News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Hughes nets a hat-trick for Town Under 23s as familiar face plays for QPR

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:18 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 3:30 PM January 17, 2022
Tommy Hughes coming on as a substitute in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture

Tommy Hughes scored a hat-trick for Town's Under 23s against QPR - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Tommy Hughes netted a hat-trick as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat QPR 4-2 at Playford Road. 

The 21-year-old is back in action following 16 difficult months out through injury, marking his first start for Kieron Dyer and John McGreal’s side since his return with an impressive treble. 

The youngster’s first saw him bring Town level, after Rangers had taken the lead from the penalty spot, as he converted Tawanda Chirewa’s pass. His second arrived just two minutes later, as he followed up Matt Ward’s shot to put the hosts ahead. 

QPR levelled soon after half-time before Chirewa put Town ahead again, with Hughes completing his hat-trick to extend the lead to 4-2 and ultimately secure victory. 

The QPR side contained former Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell, who has made 20 Championship appearances for the Hoops since moving to Loftus Road in a £1million summer deal. 

The victory leaves Town’s Under 23s third in Professional Development League 2 South. 

Town Under 23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Bradshaw, Smith, Alexander, Humphreys, Chirewa, Ward, Hughes, Curtis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
  2. 2 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  1. 4 A14 closed after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for keeper Walton
  3. 6 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
  4. 7 Town closing in on permanent deal for keeper Walton
  5. 8 Anger as second homeowners set to receive £191million in Covid grants
  6. 9 'A good team and well-coached' - Bolton boss Evatt on Town
  7. 10 PM ‘dropped a clanger’ with garden bash apology, legal expert suggests

Subs: Ridd, Andoh, Siziba, Yengi, Valentine.

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council appoints Lovell Partnerships as preferred bidder

Suffolk County Council

Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
'Nottingham Knockers' have been reported visiting properties in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans forces first half save with this shot at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten 2-0 at Bolton

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A breathalyser used by police on suspected drink-drivers. (Stock image). Picture: JOHN GILES

Suffolk Live News

Motorist was three times the drink drive limit in Stowmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon