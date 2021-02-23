Matchday Live: Town face a League One promotion contender once again as Lambert's men head to Hull

Live

Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Hull City in League One this evening - kick-off 7pm.

The Blues sit 12th heading into this contest against the side sitting third, 12 points ahead of them but having played three games less than the Tigers.

Grant McCann's men have scored eight goals in their last two games but have won one of their last five in League One. You need to go back through Town's last eight games to find eight Ipswich goals.

The Blues head into this match on the back of two 0-0 draws, with Saturday's stalemate with Oxford a vast improvement on the draw with Northampton a week ago.

You can follow the game live with us right here.