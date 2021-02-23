Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Hull

Published: 9:58 PM February 23, 2021

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at Hull City this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Just like on Saturday the Czech had a quiet first-half, catching a couple of balls and mopping up when needed and that theme continued into the second as he made one good punch under pressure and never really looked like being beaten. 7

Paul Lambert gives a hug to his Captain Luke Chambers at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Chambers

A good display from the skipper who defended his flank well throughout this game, even when Mallik Wilks moved wide in the second half. He also came inside to help out when needed and made once excellent block to stop a dangerous cross. 7

Toto Nsiala

This was a really brave performance from the centre half as he defended manfully throughout, particularly in the second half as he stuck his head in where it hurts time and again while also winning some good balls on the ground. 8

James Wilson

Another good performance from the Welshman who, without having the highlight moments of his central defensive partner, was solid and did all that was asked of him. He plays with a calmness that rubs off on the rest of the Town defence. His return has been a real positive. 7

Match winner James Norwood gets a kiss on the head from team-mate Myles Kenlock at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock

The left-back's cross-field ball for James Norwood was as good an assist as you’re likely to see, finding his striker expertly, while threatening in an attacking sense on a number of occasions. Defended well and got through the game well despite being stretched on a few occasions in the second half. He’s making the left-back position his own. 8

Andre Dozzell

Got away with a slip inside the box when Keane Lewis-Potter shot wide but was otherwise a positive influence throughout this game, moving the ball out his feet superbly on a number of occasions to keep things ticking over in midfield and spreading play well while also managing to drive forward. He won some important tackles, too. 7

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder didn’t have too many opportunities to get on the ball and drive his side forward but he did manage to intercept plenty of loose balls, put himself into tackles and won the ball back when needed, while also linking up with the Town forwards. 7

Ipswich striker James Norwood celebrates scoring the opening goal at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

An understated performance but a decent display from the Irishman. He didn’t have the dangerous moments like Keanan Bennetts on the other flank but he was good in possession, kept things ticking over and was a positive influence for Town. 7

Keanan Bennetts

A second successive start for the Gladbach loanee who, while having plenty of tricks and a positive style of play, still needs to be talked through the game by team-mates and the coaching staff. He should have had a shot himself after breaking into the box before half-time, instead trying to pull it back for Norwood in an impossible area. Plenty of positives but the final ball needs work, with a shot flying wide in stoppage time. 7

Troy Parrott has a great second half chance blocked by a defender at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Troy Parrott

The loanee once again lined up just off Norwood in attack and had some bright moments without manging to find the final product himself. He worked tirelessly, proving an effective foil for Norwood and picking up possession in the pocket in order to drive forward. He’s looking good in this role. 8

James Norwood

The striker’s goal on 15 minutes is exactly what he was brought in to do, moving well and finishing instinctively. His all-round game was excellent, holding the ball up, winning flick-ons and working hard throughout. He could have had a second after the break but shot wide, having been freed by Bennetts. His return to fitness is certainly welcome, hopefully he’s good to go again at the weekend. 9

Ipswich striker James Norwood scores the opening goal at Hull City - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Gwion Edwards (for Judge, 69)

On for the final 20 minutes and hustled up and down the left flank. Had a few moments where he lost possession and escaped penalty appeals after Keane Lewis-Potter hit the deck. 6

Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 82)

On for Norwood late on and worked hard during his time on the field. n/a

Josh Harrop (for Parrott, 90)

On in stoppage time and nearly created a goal for Bennetts. n/a



