Young midfielder Humphreys extends Ipswich stay

Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old broke into the first-team picture last summer and went on to make four senior appearances during his debut campaign, beginning with his debut against Newport in the Carabao Cup in August.

Humphreys' new deal sees him committed to the club until the summer of 2025, with the youngster likely to be pushing for a regular place in manager Kieran McKenna’s squad when the Blues return for the start of pre-season later this month.

Humphreys also featured for Ipswich's Under 18s and Under 23s last season, during successful campaigns for both young Ipswich sides.

He was named Town's academy-player-of-the-year at the end of last season and follows Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson and Tommy Hughes in extending their contracts with Ipswich.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Hughes (end of year)

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball

2025

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys



