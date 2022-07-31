'They're a really good team' - Bolton boss praises Town

Match reaction

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt said he was happy with a point after yesterday's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt admitted he was happy to escape Suffolk with a point after a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town yesterday.

Evatt's men took the lead after 25 minutes through an Aaron Morley spot kick, but Town levelled 13 minutes later as Lee Evans lashed home a clever Conor Chaplin low drilled corner.

And after that it was pretty much all Ipswich, with the Blues largely dominating the second stanza and spurning a glorious late chance to win the game as Sam Morsy stabbed straight at the keeper with the goal at his mercy.

Evatt conceded after the game that, although his side were on top early, Town had the better of things after that.

"We were in complete control first half," he said. "I think we started the game really well. Our press was excellent, it was intense, they struggled to find solutions, they couldn’t get out and we completely dominated.

"The set play wobbled us and changed momentum, as it will when there’s 30,000 fans shouting and screaming for their team. We got to half-time and managed the game particularly well and then second half we just lacked a bit of quality in possession which is not like us.

“We had the resilience and we had the fight and we had the energy and the work ethic, we just lacked that in possession edge and quality and that’s something we’ll work on, but we have to give huge credit to the opposition as well.

"They’re a really good team who are very well coached and ask you lots of questions."

Asked if he was happy with a point, he replied: "I don’t think how you can be anything but.

"I think a point away at Ipswich with their spending power and what they’ve bought into the club, the record since Kieran’s been in charge, I think it’s a massive point and there won’t be many teams which come here and achieve that really this season."