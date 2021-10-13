Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January

Published: 10:26 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM October 13, 2021

Former QPR boss Ian Holloway believes his old club will recall Macauley Bonne from his loan at Ipswich Town in January - Credit: PA

Ex-QPR boss Ian Holloway believes his former club will recall red-hot striker Macauley Bonne from his loan spell at Ipswich Town in January.

Bonne sits joint top of the League One scoring charts with nine in his first ten games for his boyhood club, at a remarkable strike rate of one every 84 minutes.

Current QPR boss Mark Warburton has already said he has no plans to recall the striker, but Holloway thinks it's just a matter of time before Bonne is summoned back to Loftus Road.

Macauley Bonne sits joint-top of the League One scoring charts with nine in ten games - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

He told Football League World: “Come January I would be planning that he won’t be there.

"I hate to be that bloke, but you loan a kid out, he keeps scoring like that, and your own players go ‘Why are you loaning him out?!’

“The supporters will be wanting him back so, it’s a great experience for the boy to be going and playing in the Ipswich first-team, but I think he’ll be back.

“I would definitely be looking for another one to take on. This is the problem you have, and all I want to say is that Ipswich fans will be fuming that they’ve got to borrow someone, from Queens Park Rangers.

"Because they will be looking at themselves as a club the same size, if not bigger than QPR.

"They’ll be frustrated, totally and utterly frustrated as to where they are in the Football League.”

Asked about a potential recall of Bonne last month, Warburton said: We’ll see how we go.

"I don’t think anyone would say that Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Chris Willock are bad options to have.

“Players need to play. If Macca was here today, for example, and comes off the bench alongside Charlie, Andre or Lyndon, does he benefit more from being out on loan and playing or by sitting on the bench in the Championship?

“His job is to go out and score goals and he’s doing that, I’m delighted to see him doing that.

"That’s the idea of a good loan. He goes out and gets pitch time, gets opportunities, and he takes them.

“Every time you move up, it’s a different level, so that was the idea of the loan. I’m happy with the loan and delighted for him. Hopefully he carries on going.”