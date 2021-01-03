Town recall El-Mizouni from his loan at Cambridge United

Published: 10:28 AM January 3, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM January 3, 2021

Idis El-Mizouni has been recalled to Ipswich Town from his loan at Cambridge United - Credit: Archant

Young Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Idris El-Mizouni has been recalled from his loan at Cambridge United.

Idris EL-Mizouni has played 13 times for Ipswich Town so far in his career

The 20-year-old Tunisian international featured 15 times for the play-off chasing League Two U's, but is now back at Portman Road and goes straight into the reckoning for next Saturday's home clash against Swindon Town.

That match, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

It will be Town's first game in almost a month - they last played on December 15, a 2-1 home win over basement boys Burton.

Since then, games with Peterborough, Northampton, AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood have all been postponed by coronavirus outbreaks.