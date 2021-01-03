Town recall El-Mizouni from his loan at Cambridge United
Published: 10:28 AM January 3, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM January 3, 2021
Young Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Idris El-Mizouni has been recalled from his loan at Cambridge United.
The 20-year-old Tunisian international featured 15 times for the play-off chasing League Two U's, but is now back at Portman Road and goes straight into the reckoning for next Saturday's home clash against Swindon Town.
That match, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.
It will be Town's first game in almost a month - they last played on December 15, a 2-1 home win over basement boys Burton.
Since then, games with Peterborough, Northampton, AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood have all been postponed by coronavirus outbreaks.
