'What a great feeling' - El Mizouni targets more goals after Oldham stunner

Idris El Mizouni celebrates scoring to put Ipswich in front in the 81st minute at Boundary Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Idris El Mizouni is targeting more goals following his FA Cup stunner at Oldham.

The young midfielder was Town’s match-winner in their first-round replay at Boundary Park last night, unleashing an unstoppable shot from 30 yards with 10 minutes to go to take Paul Cook’s side into the next round and book a home clash with Barrow.

The 21-year-old admitted the goal was the best of his young career, but is already setting his sights on more after netting his third senior goal.

“That’s probably the best goal of my career, I’m really happy with it,” he said.

“I just took a touch and then nobody pressed me, so I hit a volley and got it right. It was great.

“I’ve not scored a lot of goals in my (senior) career so it was great to do that and a great feeling to score in front of the Ipswich fans.

“I can definitely score more goals. Now I’m playing a bit deeper but if I can get some goals from the edge of the box, that would be good.

“We work on that in training and got it right in this game, which is great.”

Discussing Town’s victory, in which the visitors had to come from behind and win, El Mizouni said: “They made it really had for us and pressed us well, especially in the first 20 minutes when it was a bit of a madness

“We got it right in the second half and were more comfortable with the ball, switching it.

“The main thing was to get through in the FA Cup and to play Barrow at home, which is very important for us.

“We want to get a winning culture at the club and win every game. We need to build that.”

El Mizouni has worked his way into manager Cook’s plans this season following a series of impressive displays, with the midfielder keen to take his chance to prove himself to his boss whenever it comes along.

“Playing in these games is a chance to show the gaffer what you can do and help him to trust you,” he said.

“Then if he picks you then you have to be ready, so these games are important for everybody.

“He tells us that if we play well, then he won’t be afraid to keep us in. That’s good for the club and for the fans to see players like me and Bailey to be playing games.”

El Mizouni’s match-winnimg display comes just a week after the midfielder extended his stay with Town until the summer of 2024, with the youngster happy to be staying with a club where he feels he ‘grew up’.

“It’s great to sign a new deal,” he said.

“I came here when I was 17 so I’ve kind of grown up at the club, so it’s great to be staying. We all know what the club wants to achieve so to be told the club want you to be a part of that is a great thing.

“The last year has been tough for me in terms of playing games and my (knee) injury and stuff, so coming back to a new gaffer I just wanted to impress him.”