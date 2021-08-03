iFollow streaming rules revealed for Ipswich Town games in 2021/22
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
The EFL have confirmed streaming rules for Ipswich Town games during the 2021/22 season.
Almost the entirety of last season was played in front of empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, with rules relaxed to ensure all fans were able to watch their team’s games using an iFollow stream.
Now, with fans back in grounds, the EFL have confirmed which games will be able to be streamed this season.
All of Ipswich’s midweek matches will be eligible for streaming, both home and away, but there will be no streams available for matches kicking off between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.
All EFL Trophy matches, aside from the semi-finals and final, will be available for streaming but there will be no stream available for Carabao Cup matches.
For overseas viewers, all games will be available for streaming in all competitions, as had been the case prior to the pandemic, aside from those shown live on Sky Sports in the UK or via international broadcasters.
Town broke a number of League One iFollow records last season, recording the most viewers for an away team in consecutive games against Accrington Stanley and then Gillingham, following the appointment of Paul Cook as manager.
