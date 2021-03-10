News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Injury blow for on-loan Town star El Mizouni

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:12 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM March 10, 2021
Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on loan. Photo: Sam Strandt/Grimsby Town

Ipswch Town's Idris El Mizouni could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a grade three hamstring tear while one loan at Grimsby Town - Credit: Sam Strandt

On-loan Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Grimsby Town.

The 20-year-old Tunisian international moved to the Mariners on loan at the end of January, having spent the first half of the season at League Two high-fliers Cambridge United.

Idris El Mizouni on as a sub at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Idris El Mizouni in action for Town - Credit: Archant

He was reunited with former Town boss Paul Hurst there, and has played six games for the rock-bottom Mariners, all starts, since his move.

But he went off injured during their 2-1 home defeat to Forest Green at the weekend, with a scan showing that the injury is worse than feared.

Grimsby Live report that the creative livewire has suffered a grade three tear of his hamstring, which will likely rule him out for the rest of the season.

El Mizouni has played 13 times for Town in his short career so far.

Football
Ipswich News

