Injury blow for on-loan Town star El Mizouni

On-loan Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Grimsby Town.

The 20-year-old Tunisian international moved to the Mariners on loan at the end of January, having spent the first half of the season at League Two high-fliers Cambridge United.

He was reunited with former Town boss Paul Hurst there, and has played six games for the rock-bottom Mariners, all starts, since his move.

But he went off injured during their 2-1 home defeat to Forest Green at the weekend, with a scan showing that the injury is worse than feared.

Grimsby Live report that the creative livewire has suffered a grade three tear of his hamstring, which will likely rule him out for the rest of the season.

El Mizouni has played 13 times for Town in his short career so far.