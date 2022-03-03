Injury set-back for Tyreece Simpson after two-goal display

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Tyreece Simpson has been dealt an injury set-back following his two-goal display for the Under-23s on Monday.

Simpson, recalled from an 11-goal loan spell at League Two side Swindon Town in January, scored twice on Monday as Kieron Dyer's in-form U23s beat Swansea 4-1 at Playford Road.

It led many to ponder whether the 20-year-old might be called up to the first team squad for Saturday's League One game at Fleetwood, given senior strikers Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott haven't been finding the net regularly of late, but that is now not a decision McKenna has to make.

"Unfortunately he picked up a little injury on Monday that he came off with towards the back end of the game," revealed the Blues boss.

"It's a little issue on the back of his knee. They are still assessing it.

"It took him a week or two to settle back into the environment again (after being recalled), but the last couple of weeks he's been looking stronger in training and stronger in the last couple of Under-23s games.

"The plan was for him to train with us again this week, after the game on Monday, and like everyone else at the football club it's up to him to show in training that he's deserving of minutes.

"Hopefully it's just going to be a short spell on the sidelines, maybe one or two weeks. He's not been able to join in with us this week though and isn't available for Saturday and probably next Tuesday (at home to Lincoln) either.

"That is a little set-back for him, but hopefully he can recover quickly, join in with the group and continue to try and make that impression."

Simpson was recalled by Swindon in January for what McKenna described as a 'contract issue'. Asked for the latest on that situation, the Blues boss said: "That's mostly with the club, it's not something I'm involved with day-to-day. I haven't been given any update on that to say it's moved very much in one direction or the other. It's still a situation that's ongoing between the club and his representation."

First team players Kane Vincent-Young and Idris El Mizouni also played for the U23s on Monday.

"It was just to get some minutes into them in general," said McKenna. "We've got 11 games left, hopefully more, and we don't have a massive squad now. We have a squad where everyone has got a massive part to play and there's a fair chance everyone plays some minutes before the end of the season.

"We constantly review where the players are at, how long it's been since they've had minutes and if there's a good opportunity to gain minutes to leave them in a better position to take their chance when it arises, whether that's this weekend, next Tuesday, next weekend or whenever.

"We need everybody to be fit, ready and available to contribute when needed. This week was a good opportunity for Kane and Idris to get some minutes. They both performed well, got 90 minutes under their belt and are both in a better position for it."

Asked if there were any other injuries ahead of another long trip to Lancashire, McKenna said: "Matt Penney had a little injury last week that he picked up late in training, just a little knock on his ankle, but he's better. It's just Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards who are the two more long-term injuries."