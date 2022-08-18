Leigh on sharing duties with Davis, improving under McKenna and momentum

News

Greg Leigh knows he must be ready when called upon, with the defender insisting every member of the Ipswich squad will have a part to play this season.

The summer signing made his first league start for the Blues at Burton on Tuesday night, replacing Leif Davis in the starting XI on a night where Leigh’s physical stature and ability in the air was required for a bruising encounter with the Brewers.

Leigh has had to make do with a place on the bench despite an impressive pre-season, with £1million signing Davis coming straight into the side for the opening-day draw with Bolton.

Leigh made his first league start for Ipswich at Burton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It was obviously something that I’ve wanted for a while but at the same time it’s important to come into the team and keep the momentum going,” Leigh said of his first league start.

“We have won three on the bounce now and that was something that was important for me coming into the team, to make sure we kept going. The whole squad’s going to be important so I’m just happy to get a start.

"We had a really good pre-season and everyone understood that we would have different roles for different players. The main thing for me is to be 100 per cent committed and 100 per cent focused on my game, getting better and doing what I can for the team.

“A game like Burton is obviously when I’ve got an opportunity and it suits me as a player, so having that opportunity to come in and show a bit more physical prowess and the things I want to show is something that I relish and something I was looking forward to doing. To get the three points was an added bonus.

He continued: “Anyone who is not in the starting XI at this point knows it’s important to be ready.

“I think it’s going to take a team effort. The teams that go up, the teams that went up last year, the season before, any team that goes up, needs the whole squad.

“It is important that everyone stays ready, everyone stays fit, everyone stays switched on and sharp.”

Leigh knows the entire Ipswich Town squad will need to contribute this season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town’s victories over MK Dons and Burton could not have come in more contrasting fashion, with the Blues playing the former off the pitch and having to battle their way to success against the physical bombardment offered by the latter.

“The good thing about the side and the squad is that we’ve got players who are versatile and we’ve got players who can do both,” Leigh said.

“It’s League One, so you’re going to get those two styles, but at the same time we’ve got experienced League One players who know the league, who see the challenge we’re up against and are prepared to stand up to it.

“It was evident from minute one (at Burton) that they weren’t trying to play, so as much as it’s nice to play football it’s important in these games you really stand up to the challenges that are ahead.”

Greg Leigh joined Ipswich Town over the summer - Credit: ITFC

Leigh’s summer move to Ipswich represented a fresh start of the 27-year-old, who spent last season at Morecambe and the previous campaign with Aberdeen.

He believes working with Kieran McKenna has helped him improve his game already.

“For me, it was really about finding a place to improve, to find a place to play football that would suit me but also somewhere I could be a help to the squad,” he said.

“And coming here and seeing what quality we’ve got in the building, the way we do things, it really suits my style in the way that I like to work but also the way that I want to learn.

“And there are so many people I can learn from at this club, the gaffer and coaching staff, the players, and they’re also just great people, nice people, really settled in well and everyone’s been so welcoming. For me, it couldn’t have been a better decision.”

“I’d say so. When you give 100 per cent you’re always going to improve and I think that for me I really want to take the small details and make my game better as I go. I’ve always wanted to do that and it’s difficult to do that in certain sides I’ve been in.

“But I think this side is one that suits me well because all the boys want to learn, all the boys want to get better and they want to put in 100 per cent every day and in every game. I think when you’re around that environment you can only get better.”