Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021

Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:34 PM May 27, 2021   
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Swindon Town

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Swindon Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have announced their first pre-season friendly of 2021.

The Blues will start their summer preparations with a trip to non-league side Dartford on Saturday, July 10 (1pm ko).

The Kent-based side were second in National League South when the season was curtailed in February due to the coronavirus.

Ipswich have said that they are seeking confirmation as to whether or not away supporters will be permitted to attend the fixture at Princes Park.

Town players will return for pre-season training at the end of June, with the new League One season beginning on August 7.

Manager Paul Cook revealed recently that '90-95%' of the pre-season schedule was 'nailed down' and that announcements were close.

Cook has previously taken his Wigan sides away on week-long training camps to Spain, while his Portsmouth team played friendly games in Ireland ahead of their League Two title-winning campaign in 2016/17. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Town are set to stay at home this summer.

Outlining his pre-season plans, Cook said: “I pride myself on fitness. I think as a manager, a coach, a club we want to know that our players will run a race, if you like.

"The reality for the lads is that they will have six weeks of intense training, doing all the tactics, all the fitness and everything that we expect from them in the season.”

