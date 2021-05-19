Ipswich Town announce further season ticket compensation

Published: 2:36 PM May 19, 2021

Ipswich Town have announced a u-turn on their unpopular season ticket refund policy.

At the end of April, the Blues revealed that all 9,000 or so season ticket holders for the 2020/21 campaign - which was played almost exclusively behind-closed-doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic - would be charged £230 for their access to iFollow streams over the course of the last year when receiving refunds.

That sparked a sizeable number of complaints from supporters who felt their loyalty had been exploited. Many pointed out that the iFollow service had been advertised as being 'free' for season ticket holders, while others highlighted that season ticket holders who lived in the same household were effectively playing multiple times for a stream.

As a result, the club has now announced that 2020/21 season ticket holders, in addition to their refund, can also claim club credit of £77 for each of the next three seasons.

A club statement released today reads: "Last year, the club attempted to protect itself from the most serious impacts of prolonged Covid-related stadium closure by introducing terms for season ticket sales that allowed the club to substitute iFollow streaming of games if ‘behind closed doors football’ was forced upon us.

"Under the strictest interpretation of those terms, the club did not have to offer any refunds but instead had to make iFollow streaming of games available to season ticket holders under best endeavours.

"The club subsequently went beyond this and offered to refund all monies to season ticket holders in excess of the notional £230 cost of providing iFollow streaming of matches.

"Many supporters found this acceptable but some felt they had been treated unfairly, either because they did not want the iFollow stream, or because more than one person in their household was being forced to pay for it, or because they did not have internet access.

"The Board of the Club is sympathetic to these issues and therefore has introduced the following.



"With effect from June 7 (to give us time to adapt our systems), all season ticket holders from 2020/21 except U19s and U12s (who have rolled over tickets) will be able to claim a credit of up to £77 in TeamCard points in each of the next three seasons. That totals £231 and these points can be used as: As a donation to the club; in the club shop, either in person or online; for home match tickets/memberships either online or in the ticket office; in the FanZone bar and Beattie’s for refreshments; or towards season ticket purchase.

"It is important to the club to spread the burden of this plan over three seasons otherwise it may potentially impact the club’s ability to invest in the playing squad. Current rules limit the total we can spend on the playing squad to 60% of our net revenue in any one season. Supporters will significantly assist the club's position by spreading this rebate over three years.

"If any season ticket holders wish to assist further, they may donate their TeamCard points to the Club. We should be hugely grateful for this and will include the names of all who donate in a dedicated ‘thank you’ page in the club matchday programme throughout this season."