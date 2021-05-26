'I've got a good feeling we are going to achieve something' - Ipswich appoint Pompey keeper coach Keeley

Published: 12:40 PM May 26, 2021

Ipswich Town have appointed John Keeley as their new goalkeeper coach.

The 59-year-old has been recruited from League One rivals Portsmouth, becoming reunited with Blues boss Paul Cook at Portman Road.

Keeley, who originates from Essex, started out as a coach at Fratton Park before going on to have roles at Blackburn and Brighton.

He returned to Pompey in the summer of 2016 and has spent the last five seasons at the south coast club.

As a player, the Essex-born custodian is best known for his four-year spell at Brighton in the 80s, during which time he helped the Seagulls to a third-tier promotion. He also played for the likes of Southend, Stockport, Colchester and Peterborough before moving into coaching.

“I can’t wait to get going," he told the club website. "I’ve been in the game a long time but I still get a buzz about being involved in something good and I’ve got a great feeling about this.

“I was at Portsmouth with Paul and I loved working with him. I was very close to going to Wigan with him when he left.

“We have stayed in touch over the years and that shows you how we get on and I was delighted when he asked me to come to Ipswich.

“He’s a proper football manager. He loves the game, he loves to see his teams playing attacking football and Ipswich is a massive club.

"Like I said, I’ve just got a good feeling we are going to achieve something here. It’s a really exciting opportunity.”

Keeley takes on the role left vacant by Jimmy Walker, one of several members of staff who have moved on as Cook and the club's new US-based owners looks to completely revamp the club from top to bottom.