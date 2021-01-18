Town closing in on loan deal for Preston attacker Harrop

Published: 10:50 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM January 18, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on a loan deal for Preston attacker Josh Harrop, we understand.

The Blues have been chasing the 25-year-old for the last few weeks and Preston have now decided they are happy for him to depart on loan, meaning he could potentially complete his move to Ipswich as early as today.

Preston's signing of Doncaster midfielder Ben Whiteman has freed the Deepdale side up to allow Harrop to move temporarily, with Hull also understood to have shown interest.

Harrop was left out of North End’s 2-0 loss at Bristol City on Saturday and could now become manager Paul Lambert’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The former Manchester United youngster is primarily a No.10 and it’s understood this is where he has been earmarked to play for Ipswich, as Lambert looks to add creativity to his ranks.

You may also want to watch:

He can also play in wide roles, with much of his football at Preston coming from the left, and while his versatility will be an asset it’s understood the Blues are looking to add a specialist winger this month.

That could still be Barnsley’s Luke Thomas, who we revealed the Blues were targeting before the end of the year, although Tykes boss Valerian Ismael has hinted in recent days he may be keen to keep hold of the former Derby man.

Harrop’s arrival will mean Town must leave a senior player, aged 21 or over, out of their squad for salary cap reasons, but the fact Thomas is under the senior age limit means he can be added on top of what Town currently have.