Ipswich closing in on Thomas signing, as club await Harrop medical results

Published: 10:53 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM January 19, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan addition of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas, with Josh Harrop's arrival from Preston dependent on the results of a medical.

A deal for Thomas, 21, has long been agreed in principle, but we understand the Tykes have now given the green light to proceed and the switch could be confirmed as soon as today.

Josh Harrop, 25, is another player the club have had lined up for a loan since early January.

Preston have also agreed for that deal to go through now, but the Blues have made sure he's undergone a thorough medical given his injury background.

The former Manchester United youngster missed virtually the whole of the 2018/19 season with a knee injury and has struggled for game time this season due to hamstring niggles.

Thomas was under the age of 21 at the start of last year so therefore will not count towards Town's salary cap. If Harrop arrives though, the Blues would have to cut a senior member from their squad to stay under the £2.5m limit.



