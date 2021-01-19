News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich closing in on Thomas signing, as club await Harrop medical results

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:53 AM January 19, 2021    Updated: 12:04 PM January 19, 2021
Barnsley's Luke Thomas

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan addition of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan addition of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas, with Josh Harrop's arrival from Preston dependent on the results of a medical.

A deal for Thomas, 21, has long been agreed in principle, but we understand the Tykes have now given the green light to proceed and the switch could be confirmed as soon as today.

Josh Harrop, 25, is another player the club have had lined up for a loan since early January.

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky

Ipswich Town are also close to signing Preston midfielder Josh Harrop on loan. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Preston have also agreed for that deal to go through now, but the Blues have made sure he's undergone a thorough medical given his injury background.

The former Manchester United youngster missed virtually the whole of the 2018/19 season with a knee injury and has struggled for game time this season due to hamstring niggles.

You may also want to watch:

Thomas was under the age of 21 at the start of last year so therefore will not count towards Town's salary cap. If Harrop arrives though, the Blues would have to cut a senior member from their squad to stay under the £2.5m limit.


Most Read

  1. 1 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
  2. 2 Huge numbers of Covid vaccine bookings in Suffolk
  3. 3 Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'
  1. 4 Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester
  2. 5 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
  3. 6 New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk
  4. 7 Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex
  5. 8 Warning after distraction thefts at supermarkets
  6. 9 More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
  7. 10 More than 1,500 homes left without power
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Covid rule breaker travels from Colchester to Norwich to deliver present

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Property

Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus