Ipswich weigh up loan offer for Forest striker Swan

Published: 11:25 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM January 29, 2021

Ipswich Town are understood to be weighing up a loan offer for young Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are weighing up a loan offer for young Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan, we understand.

Swan, 20, has been a prolific goalscorer at youth level and recently signed a contract until 2024 after getting a taste of Championship action with a couple of substitute appearances.

Boss Chris Hughton has now made the youngster available for loan in the hope he can develop in the same way that talented homegrown front men Tyler Walker and Brennan Johnson have done at League One Lincoln City over the last 18 months.

Town boss Paul Lambert has made it clear he is looking to strengthen his front line before Monday’s transfer deadline.

With Oli Hawkins out for six weeks following knee surgery, James Norwood managing a hamstring problem and Kayden Jackson now suspended for the next three games, the Blues have just Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears as fully fit senior striker options at present.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s 1-0 home loss to Sunderland, Lambert said: "I really don't know if we'll get one. With the salary cap we don't have much to play with. We might have to take a gamble with a young one. Sometimes those sort of gambles can pay off.”

Swan joined Forest’s academy at the relatively late age of 13 and has gone on to prove himself a consistent goal getter.

In 2018/19, he bagged 14 goals as Forest’s U18s finished third in the table.

Last season, he broke into Forest’s U23s side and scored in a 3-1 win at Portman Road (Sept 2019).

He then went on loan to Cornish side Truro City in January and scored nine goals in as many games for the Southern League Premier Division South side.

Swan continued to find the net regularly at the start of this campaign, scoring eight times in eight games for Forest’s U23s (including a brace against Colchester) to force himself into Hughton’s first team plans.

And after being rewarded with cameo displays in Championship defeats to Swansea and Reading, he signed a new contract that runs until 2024.

“He’s impressed me when I’ve seen him,” said Hughton. “I’ve watched two under-23s games live and in training here.

“He’s impressed in those games. He looks like he’s always going to get an opportunity to score goals.

“He’s got that pace to get him away from defenders. If I’m looking at the under-23s squad we've got, speaking to Gary (Brazil) and Andy Reid, he’s one of the players that has done better, so it’s a reward for him.

"He’s done well enough to be with the first team. The experience of being around first team players will be good for him.

“If at any stage he is back training with the Under-23s then his application has to be the same as it has been with the first team.”