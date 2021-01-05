Ndaba set to join Ayr United on loan

Published: 11:26 AM January 5, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba is set to join Scottish Championship side Ayr United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old academy graduate impressed on trial there last January, but saw a move blocked due to the fact he'd already represented two clubs in the first half of the season (brief spells at non-league clubs Hemel Hempsted and Chelmsford City).

Ndaba went on to enjoy an impressive pre-season with Town during August, catching the eye in friendly games against Tottenham and West Ham, and subsequently made his senior debut as a substitute in Town's season opener (3-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup).

He was initially made available for loan, but Town took him off the loan list when Stephen Ward and Luke Woolfenden picked up an early season injuries.

Corrie Ndaba's contract at Ipswich Town runs until 2022, with the club holding the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

After that the Irishman started all three EFL Trophy group games - against Arsenal U21s, Gillingham and Crawley - but has made the bench just once for league games (at Plymouth).

Speaking after his appearance against Crawley in November, Ndaba admitted he lost focus when on the verge of making a first team breakthrough back in 2018. Blues boss Paul Lambert has praised the youngster for showing 'real maturity' this season.

"If a loan is a possibility in January I’ll speak to the gaffer and see what he thinks," said Ndaba. "I want to play at the best level I can, but I also want to play at the right club for me.

“Ultimately I want to play for Ipswich. I’ve been here since I was 15 and that’s my goal. Hopefully it can happen soon."

Ipswich have forged a close relationship with Ayr in recent times. Brett McGavin also trained with them last January, while Aaron Drinan joined the 'Honest Men' on loan where he scored two goals in nine games.

Ian McCall's men are currently sixth in the 10-team second-tier table.



