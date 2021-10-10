News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Gameday: 'Cook earned his corn at half-time': Town fans react to victory

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:30 PM October 10, 2021   
Town fans at the game.

Town fans at the game. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Ipswich Town made it back-to-back home wins at Portman Road yesterday with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Ross Halls caught up with Town fans after the game. In the main they were happy, but there were one or two still slightly concerned.

Meanwhile, here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game.

And here are Stu Watson's 5 observations on the game



Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images

Jane Hunt

person
Amy Willis

Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
petrol pumps in focus

Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Suffolk Live

Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon