Town's New Year's Day fixture at Lincoln is moved

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 2:21 PM July 6, 2022
Updated: 3:18 PM July 6, 2022
Town's fixture at Lincoln has been moved - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town will now have no League One fixture on New Year's Day this season.

Town's trip to Lincoln City, originally scheduled for January 1, will now take place 24 hours later on January 2, 2023.

Kick-off will be at 3pm.

The clash at LNER Stadium will be the Blues' first of the new year and second successive away fixture following a meeting with Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Thursday, 29 December 2022.

A Macauley Bonne header saw Town pick up all three points in Lincolnshire last season, with strikes from Kayden Jackson and Wes Burns guiding Kieran McKenna's side to a 2-0 success when the sides met at Portman Road later in the campaign.

