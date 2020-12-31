Peterborough re-arrangement means Ipswich will play at least 14 games in 50 days

Published: 3:41 PM December 31, 2020

Ipswich Town will now travel to Peterborough United on Tuesday, February 9. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's game at Peterborough United, which was postponed just before Christmas, has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 9 (7pm ko).

The Blues were originally due to face Posh at London Road on Saturday, December 19, but the match was called off with little more than 24 hours notice due to a Peterborough player testing positive for Covid-19 and several Town players having reported symptoms.

Peterborough called off their subsequent two games over the festive period, with Ipswich following suit after eight players and three members of staff all tested positive.

Town had been due to return to action at Fleetwood at the start of 2020. That game was initially pushed back from Saturday (Jan 2) to Monday (Jan 4) in order to give Ipswich's players extra time to recover from periods of self isolation, but has now been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Fleetwood camp.

It means Paul Lambert's men will have a 25-day gap between games, their next scheduled fixture a Sky televised home clash with Swindon Town next Saturday (Jan 9).

The Peterborough and Northampton (home, Feb 16) re-arrangements mean that, as it stands, Town will play 14 games in 50 days between January 23 and March 13.





IPSWICH TOWN'S SCHEDULE

* Games against AFC Wimbledon (a) and Fleetwood (a) still to be rearranged

JANUARY

Sat 9: Fleetwood (a)

Tues 5: BLANK

Sat 9: Swindon (h)

Tues 12: BLANK (EFL Trophy last 32)

Sat 16: Burton (a)

Tues 19: BLANK

Sat 23: Peterborough (h)

Tues 26: Sunderland (h)

Sat 30: Crewe (a)

FEBRUARY

Tues 2: BLANK (EFL Trophy QFs)

Sat 6: Blackpool (h)

Tues 9: Peterborough (a)

Sat 13: Shrewsbury (a)

Tues 16: Northampton (h)

Sat 20: Oxford Utd (h)

Tues 23: Hull (a)

Sat 27: Doncaster (h)

MARCH

Tues 2: Accrington (a)

Sat 6: Gillingham (a)

Tues 9: Lincoln (h)

Sat 13: Plymouth (h)

Tues 16: BLANK

Sat 20: Portsmouth (a)

Tues 23: BLANK

APRIL

Fri 2: Bristol R (h)

Mon 5: Rochdale (a)

Sat 10: MK Dons (h)

Tues 13: BLANK

Sat 17: Charlton (a)

Tues 20: Northampton (a)

Sat 24: AFC Wimbledon (h)

Tues 27: BLANK

MAY

Sat 1: Swindon (a)

Tues 4: BLANK

Sat 8: Fleetwood (h)

* League One PO Final scheduled for 29/31 May