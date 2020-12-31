Peterborough re-arrangement means Ipswich will play at least 14 games in 50 days
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town's game at Peterborough United, which was postponed just before Christmas, has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 9 (7pm ko).
The Blues were originally due to face Posh at London Road on Saturday, December 19, but the match was called off with little more than 24 hours notice due to a Peterborough player testing positive for Covid-19 and several Town players having reported symptoms.
Peterborough called off their subsequent two games over the festive period, with Ipswich following suit after eight players and three members of staff all tested positive.
Town had been due to return to action at Fleetwood at the start of 2020. That game was initially pushed back from Saturday (Jan 2) to Monday (Jan 4) in order to give Ipswich's players extra time to recover from periods of self isolation, but has now been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Fleetwood camp.
It means Paul Lambert's men will have a 25-day gap between games, their next scheduled fixture a Sky televised home clash with Swindon Town next Saturday (Jan 9).
The Peterborough and Northampton (home, Feb 16) re-arrangements mean that, as it stands, Town will play 14 games in 50 days between January 23 and March 13.
IPSWICH TOWN'S SCHEDULE
* Games against AFC Wimbledon (a) and Fleetwood (a) still to be rearranged
JANUARY
Sat 9: Fleetwood (a)
Tues 5: BLANK
Sat 9: Swindon (h)
Tues 12: BLANK (EFL Trophy last 32)
Sat 16: Burton (a)
Tues 19: BLANK
Sat 23: Peterborough (h)
Tues 26: Sunderland (h)
Sat 30: Crewe (a)
FEBRUARY
Tues 2: BLANK (EFL Trophy QFs)
Sat 6: Blackpool (h)
Tues 9: Peterborough (a)
Sat 13: Shrewsbury (a)
Tues 16: Northampton (h)
Sat 20: Oxford Utd (h)
Tues 23: Hull (a)
Sat 27: Doncaster (h)
MARCH
Tues 2: Accrington (a)
Sat 6: Gillingham (a)
Tues 9: Lincoln (h)
Sat 13: Plymouth (h)
Tues 16: BLANK
Sat 20: Portsmouth (a)
Tues 23: BLANK
APRIL
Fri 2: Bristol R (h)
Mon 5: Rochdale (a)
Sat 10: MK Dons (h)
Tues 13: BLANK
Sat 17: Charlton (a)
Tues 20: Northampton (a)
Sat 24: AFC Wimbledon (h)
Tues 27: BLANK
MAY
Sat 1: Swindon (a)
Tues 4: BLANK
Sat 8: Fleetwood (h)
* League One PO Final scheduled for 29/31 May