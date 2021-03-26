'We can't be complacent' - Atay's message ahead of Youth Cup clash with Swindon

Published: 6:00 PM March 26, 2021

Ipswich Town Under-18s manager Adem Atay says his players can't afford to be complacent in their FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against Swindon Town at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon (2pm ko).

The young Blues (Category Two academy) came from 2-0 down to secure a dramatic late 3-2 win against in-form Fulham (Cat One) in the previous round back in early December.

Now the Professional Development League Two South leaders, who dispatched Southend and Chelmsford in rounds one and two, go back to being the favourites against the Robins (Cat Three academy).

The draw for the fifth round and quarter-finals was made earlier today, with the winners of Ipswich v Swindon set to travel to the winners of Swansea (Cat Two) or Middlesbrough (Cat One). Then, whoever progresses from that tie will take on either Peterborough (Cat Three), Sheffield United (Cat Two) or Bristol City (Cat Two) in the last eight.

"We had that crazy comeback win against Fulham and then there's been a long break between rounds (the competition put on hold for a spell due to Covid) so the lads are really, really excited for this game," said Atay, who is assisted by former Blues favourite Jason Dozzell.

"In a way we now become the Fulham of the tie and they are the Ipswich. We've got to make sure we don't have any complacency about us.

"Our message to the lads has been that we have got to earn the right to perform.

"Swindon won't be coming to Portman Road just to make up the numbers, they will be coming here looking to win. We have got to be prepared for whatever type of game is thrown at us.

Ipswich Town U18s manager Adem Atay celebrates after his young Blues beating Fulham 3-2 in added time in the FA Youth Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS - Credit: Archant

"We always look for key three things: That we have the best players on the pitch, that the performance is in line with the way the whole club wants to play and that we win the game. Hopefully we can get all three of those things."

Forward Harley Curtis was the super sub against Fulham, winning the penalty from which Town equalised and then scoring the winner, but he has since been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Centre-back Elkan Baggott, who has already signed a pro deal, is also unavailable as he recently joined National League side King's Lynn Town on loan.

Due to the fact tomorrow's game clashes with the first team playing at Wigan, it won't be broadcast live by the club. You can, however, watch the action live via Swindon's YouTube channel.

"Unfortunately we couldn't schedule the game for a night when the manager (Paul Cook) could come and watch, but he's wished the boys well and says he will be looking out for the result up at Wigan," said Atay.

"He's been absolutely brilliant with us. He's came over and introduced himself on day one and has had us training alongside the first team. He's connected all the staff together and had an open door policy. It's very inclusive and at it's created a very, very positive vibe at the training ground."