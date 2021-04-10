Armin fires Town into quarters of FA Youth Cup

Published: 2:21 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 2:33 PM April 10, 2021

Albie Armin, pictured celebrating his FA Youth Cup goal against Swindon, has fired Ipswich Town into the quarter-finals today. Photo: Ross Halls - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup after winning 1-0 at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Albie Armin scored a late winner in the North East as Adem Atay's Under-18s knocked yet another Category One side out of the prestigious competition.

The Blues, who also dumped Fulham out at the third round stage, will now face off against either Sheffield United or Bristol City in the last eight, at Portman Road.

The Blades are second in the northern division of Professional Development League Two, while Bristol City and Ipswich are first and second respectively in the southern equivalent.

Ipswich last won the Youth Cup back in 2005, having also lifted the trophy in '73 and '75.

⏱ FT | Middlesbrough 0-1 Town



What a performance from the young Blues! Albie Armin with the late winner!



COYB!#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 10, 2021

TOWN'S 20/21 FA YOUTH CUP RUN

First round: Southend United 4-1 (h)

Second round: Chelmsford City 5-0 (a)

Third round: 3-2 Fulham (h)

Fourth round: 3-1 Swindon (h)

Fifth round: Middlesbrough 1-0 (a)