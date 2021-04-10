News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Armin fires Town into quarters of FA Youth Cup

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:21 PM April 10, 2021    Updated: 2:33 PM April 10, 2021
Albie Armin celebrates his goal in the Blues 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Youth Cup

Albie Armin, pictured celebrating his FA Youth Cup goal against Swindon, has fired Ipswich Town into the quarter-finals today. Photo: Ross Halls - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup after winning 1-0 at Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Albie Armin scored a late winner in the North East as Adem Atay's Under-18s knocked yet another Category One side out of the prestigious competition. 

The Blues, who also dumped Fulham out at the third round stage, will now face off against either Sheffield United or Bristol City in the last eight, at Portman Road.

The Blades are second in the northern division of Professional Development League Two, while Bristol City and Ipswich are first and second respectively in the southern equivalent.

Ipswich last won the Youth Cup back in 2005, having also lifted the trophy in '73 and '75. 

TOWN'S 20/21 FA YOUTH CUP RUN

First round: Southend United 4-1 (h)

Second round: Chelmsford City 5-0 (a)

Third round: 3-2 Fulham (h)

Fourth round: 3-1 Swindon (h)

Fifth round: Middlesbrough 1-0 (a)

