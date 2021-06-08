Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper

Published: 11:45 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM June 8, 2021

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for departing Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

The 28-year-old is a free agent this summer, despite winning Portsmouth’s player-of-the-year award last season, with the Fratton Park club not willing to take up a contract option which would have brought a significant wage increase at a time when the club’s budget is being reduced.

The News are reporting Town to be keen on his services, with Charlton also previously interested.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new No.1 this summer, with manager Paul Cook likely to allow one or both of Tomas Holy and David Cornell to move on as he looks to oversee a complete overhaul of the Ipswich squad.

MacGillivray will be a familiar face to new Ipswich goalkeeping coach John Keeley, who has joined up with Cook this summer having spent the last three years working with the Scottish keeper at Pompey.

During his time at Portsmouth, MacGillivray made 135 appearances during three seasons following his arrival from Shrewsbury in 2018, which also saw him help the club win the EFL Trophy in 2019.

Later that year he was called into the Scotland squad for the first time but has yet to win a cap.