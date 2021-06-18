Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder

Published: 9:33 AM June 18, 2021

Ipswich Town are reportedly in a ‘£100,000 transfer tug-of-war' for a highly rated non-league midfielder

The Sun are reporting the Blues, as well as Blackpool and Luton, are keen on King’s Lynn Town’s Sonny Carey.

The 20-year-old impressed at The Walks last season and is said to have attracted the regular attention of EFL scouts.

Speaking about reported interest recently, Carey told the Eastern Daily Press: “I just let all the noise in the background look after itself and I just focus on when I get on the pitch doing what the gaffer has told me to do and give 100% for the team,” said Carey, who joined Lynn from Wroxham in June 2019.

“It’s good hearing the stuff but at the end of the day it is all talk and interest and that’s it until the end of the season and we will see what happens.”

Carey’s contract is up next summer.

It’s understood Town manager Paul Cook is focussing heavily on senior recruits with vast experience this summer, but it’s not impossible the Blues could look to land promising players for their Under 23 side should they become available.

Under 23s boss Kieron Dyer is understood to have been given an increased say in the players brought into the club at the top end of the academy, having impressed Cook while working with the first-team at the end of last season.