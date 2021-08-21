Ratings: How the Blues players performed in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons

Published: 5:48 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM August 21, 2021

Kyle Edwards is pushed over by Mohamed Eisa, but no foul was given. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with MK Dons this afternoon. MIKE BACON gives his ratings.





Vaclav Hladky

Showed good hands and judgement and was always on call for through balls. Made a good save low down in the second half from Zak Jules and while he got across to Scott Twine's free-kick, he couldn't get enough on a well-placed effort 6

Kane Vincent-Young

Got up and down the right side reasonably well. Took his man on a couple of times in the first half and was always on hand to back up any crosses that were overhit from the left and fell his way. 6

Hayden Coulson

Solid debut from the on-loan Middlesborough man. Showed he could defend well, as well as get forward. Was substituted in the second half but did enough to show he will be a real asset to the Blues. 6,

Luke Woolfenden

A solid first half from Woolfenden, but it was his mistake and ultimate foul that led to Twine having the chance to take the free-kick to equalise for MK Dons a first time. 6.

Cameron Burgess

Had a decent enough game for the Blues and made a few important blocks. Could do little to stop the Dons scoring twice. 6.

Macauley Bonne fires Town into a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Lee Evans

The skipper won't need telling of his mistake that allowed Dons to get back into it so soon after Town had regained the lead. A few poor crosses as well for Evans, but he's a good player and will bounce back from that mistake 5.

Rekeem Harper

Some lovely touches in the middle of the park. Always looks so confident on the ball and never flusters. Continues to show real class, but had a quieter second half and was eventually substituted. 6.

Scott Fraser

Is the No.10 role the one for him? Well, he certainly showed it could well be. Linked play nicely, as well as put in some great crosses. Put in a sublime cross for Macualey Bonne to net his second. 7.

Jumping for joy: Macauley Bonne celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kyle Edwards

Outstanding wing player from the former West Brom players. Absolute class at times, glides past players as though they are not there. Town have a real player in Edwards, who will feel disappointed Town players didn't get on the end of his outstanding final third play 8.

Wes Burns

Back in the side after missing at Cheltenham. Made a few good runs in the first half but couldn't do as much in the second and was taken off. 5

Macauley Bonne

What a game football is! Endured what is sure to be one of the misses of the season at Cheltenham, but showed the class to net an absolute worldie to give Town the lead and then put Town ahead again. Showed real character and led the line well. 8.

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Subs

Matt Penney on 58 for Coulson: Did well when he came on and set up Fraser to whip in the cross that Bonne netted the second Town goal from. 6

Tom Carroll on for Burns 67: Didn't really have time to make a mark, but the fact Cook was keen to get him on the pitch means he has a big role to play.

Armando Dobra on for Fraser 78: Again, like Carroll didn't have a great chance to get involved.