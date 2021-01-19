Town sign Barnsley winger Thomas on loan

Published: 3:17 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM January 19, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed winger Luke Thomas on loan from Championship club Barnsley until the end of the season.

The direct and tenacious left-footer attracted Premier League interest as a 16-year-old at Cheltenham, made his senior debut for Derby in the Championship at the age of 18, then enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League One with Coventry City.

That led to a £1.2m switch to newly-promoted second-tier club Barnsley, but he's had a stop-start 18 months at Oakwell.

Falling in and out of favour under three different managers and two spells of caretaker management, the former England Under-20 international arrives at Portman Road having scored two goals in 34 starts and 30 substitute appearances for the Tykes.

League One rivals Sunderland and Oxford United were also interested in the 21-year-old who, due to the fact he was under 21 at the star of 2020, will not count towards Town's salary cap.

Thomas, who will wear the No.27 shirt for Town, will still have two years left on his Barnsley contract after this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are awaiting the results of Josh Harrop's medical before announcing his arrival on loan from Championship club Preston.

The 25-year-old missed the majority of the 2018/19 campaign with a cruciate knee ligament injury and has found his game/training time limited this season due to hamstring niggles.

A Manchester United academy graduate, Harrop has been a bit part player during his three-and-a-bit years at Deepdale. The technically-gifted set-piece specialist has scored 13 goals in 39 starts and 55 substitute appearances for the Lilywhites.

The versatile attacker, who can play as a No.10 or wide, signed a new three-year deal at Preston last summer off the back of an eight-goal campaign.

If Harrop is signed, the Blues will have to cut a 'senior' player from their squad to stay under the £2.5m salary cap.











