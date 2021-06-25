Rekeem Harper completes Ipswich Town switch

Breaking

Published: 7:00 PM June 25, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

A deal for the 21-year-old midfielder - believed to be around £500k with the potential to rise to £1m - was struck two weeks ago, but then put on hold due to uncertainty at the Baggies.

The West Midlands club finally appointed a new boss yesterday, Valérien Ismaël recruited from Barnsley, and Harper's switch was finally rubberstamped.

Harper becomes the club's third signing of the summer after Wes Burns and Lee Evans.

A former England Under-19 international, Harper made his West Brom debut in the Premier League at the age of 17 and was named their Young Player of the Year following a fourth place finish in the Championship.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship club Birmingham City, playing his part in their successful fight to beat the drop.



