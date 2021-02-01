Town target Swan made available for loan

Published: 10:44 AM February 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are understood to be weighing up a loan offer for young Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan.

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has officially made Ipswich Town target Will Swan available for loan.

Swan, 20, has made two sub appearances in the Championship having been prolific at youth team level for the East Midlands club.

It's understood that the Blues had the fleet-footed finisher watched last week but that he is one of a number of young strikers they are considering moving for ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Speaking after Forest's 0-0 home draw with Barnsley on Saturday, Hughton told Football League World: "He’s one we’re very much thinking about and the opportunity to go out and get some games.

“We see Miguel Angel Guerrero as a number 10, therefore we currently have two number nines in (Lyle) Taylor and (Lewis) Grabban.





“At this moment, even though Swanny hasn’t been involved so much, we’re wary of anything happening to them two. So unless we do something, he’ll stay.

“We have been thinking about it and we will make decisions today or tomorrow.”

Since then, Forest have signed veteran front man Glenn Murray on loan from Brighton, opening the door for Swan's departure.