Norwood is not the only former Town player McKenna must worry about as Barnsley visit

James Norwood’s return to Portman Road will get plenty of attention this weekend.

The striker, released by Ipswich in the summer, made himself hard to ignore during his three seasons in Suffolk, both on the pitch and off it.

He returns with Barnsley’s No.9 on his back, still searching for his first goal for his new club.

He last found the net in front of Portman Road’s North Stand, with almost his final kick in an Ipswich shirt back in April, and he’ll be hungry to repeat the trick against his former club.

James Norwood scored on his final Ipswich Town appearance - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

In many ways he has all the qualities of the perfect pantomime villain.

First up, we know he can be a threat in front of goal, given he left Ipswich averaging a strike every 180 minutes in a blue shirt, often by finding a way to finish from clever positions inside the box.

He also has the potential to miss a few chances and face the ire of the Portman Road crowd. That would only fire him up, though. Beware the sting in the tail.

But will he start? That’s the big question.

He has six Barnsley appearances to his name so far but has not started either of the Tykes’ last two League One matches, though he did play the first hour of their loss to Leeds in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. He touched the ball only six times in the first half of that game and completed only four passes during his time on the pitch.

Regardless of whether he is named in Michael Duff’s starting XI at Portman Road, he will surely see the field at some point, given the newly-introduced facility to use five substitutes each and every week.

One man who will surely start against his former club, though, is Luke Thomas.

The 23-year-old only made five appearances for Ipswich during what proved to be a difficult loan spell at the beginning of 2021, which saw the attacker deal with personal problems during a time when he was a long way from home, at the height of the country’s battle with Covid.

Thomas took time away from the game, saying ‘for my mental and physical health I needed to take a break’ in a statement on social media, not featuring for Ipswich after the middle of February.

The attacker, signed to play on the wing at Ipswich, has spoken positively about the support he was offered by all at Portman Road during his short time at the club and, since returning from his time away, he’s been finding his feet again. The road hasn't always been smooth, though.

Luke Thomas made five appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He spent last season at Bristol Rovers, where he worked under Joey Barton and received some tough love along the way, during a season which ended with promotion back to League One.

Speaking in November of 2021, Barton said: "He’s not wired in, he’s never quite right and he thinks the world owes him a favour.

"Unfortunately, if he doesn’t get his finger out, this opportunity at Rovers is going to pass him by.

"He came in with a big fanfare of the ability he could have, but constantly when trusted and given opportunities, he doesn’t maximise it.

"Again, he probably thinks the world owes him something and he’s above the level, but if you’re not sharp and you’re not wired in and you’re not fully fit and you’ve not got your body in the right space, then no matter what level of football you play, you will not be successful.”

Luke Thomas spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers - Credit: PA

Those words were maybe what Thomas needed, though.

Speaking recently, at a time when Barton was keen to bring him back to Bristol from Barnsley, the Gas boss said: “Luke came in and came out of kilter.

“Sometimes he would have to get a reminder of that. He responded superbly and he’s got himself back into this position due to his mindset and his work ethic. I am pleased and buzzing for him.

“For me, that is a very rewarding part of the coaching journey. Seeing a boy come in who is out of kilter in his life, lost his way a bit when he’s a clearly talented boy.

Luke Thomas is an important player for Barnsley - Credit: PA

“He was overweight and his lifestyle wasn’t right. To see him now a completely different person filling that manliness all young men need to transition into is really pleasing.”

But, perhaps against the odds, Thomas is now making things work at Barnsley, a team he first joined in 2019 and for whom he looked to have little future when former Tykes boss Valerien Ismael described him as ‘not really professional’ when loaning him out to Town.

Things are different under Duff, though.

He’s a central figure in this Barnsley side, starting as the Oakwell side’s No.10 and creating for those ahead of him with pace and precision. His goal against Cheltenham was a stunner, with the attacker slamming home from range.

“He’s got quality, he’s highly thought of and he’s fit,” Duff said after the Cheltenham goal. “Last week we didn’t have enough players running forward. We know Luke will do that.

“I pick players based on what I see in the week, the best trainers will play.”

As Barton suggested, his head is in the right place and the performances have followed.

Ipswich will of course need to be wary of Norwood this weekend, but it may just be Thomas needs an equal amount of attention, if not more.