Ipswich Town sign Luke Matheson on loan

Published: 6:57 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 7:25 PM February 1, 2021

Ipswich Town are set to sign Luke Matheson on loan from Wolves. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have signed right-back Luke Matheson on loan from Wolves.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene at League One Rochdale in 2018, becoming the club's youngest ever debutant at the age of 15 and 336 days in the EFL Trophy, before going on to make his League One debut at the start of 2019.

He went on to establish himself in the first team set up and hit national headlines in September 2019 when scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matheson produced an eye-catching display against Ipswich at Spotland in November, a game the Blues won 1-0, before making a £1m move to Premier League outfit Wolves in January.

The youngster was immediately loaned back to Rochdale for the remainder of the season and eventually left them having made 36 senior appearances by the age of 17.

Matheson is yet to make his senior Wolves debut, his only outing for them having come for their U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The former England U18 international is a Norwich City fan. Speaking after his FA Cup heroics at Old Trafford, he said: "I'm a Norwich fan. My dad's from Norwich, he brought me up with Norwich all my life."

Matheson is Town's second signing of transfer deadline day following the loan addition of 18-year-old striker Troy Parrott from Tottenham.

That takes the number of loan players in Town's squad to six - Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Josh Harrop, Parrott and Matheson - with teams only allowed to name five in their match day squads.

His arrival may free up captain Luke Chambers to return to his favoured position of centre-back.

It may also allow the Blues to accept an offer for Toto Nsiala before tonight's 11pm deadline, with both Fleetwood and Doncaster interested.



