Watch our special film telling the story of Ipswich Town's 2005 FA Youth Cup winners

Published: 5:15 AM April 30, 2021

It's now 16 years since a group of teenagers beat the odds to win the FA Youth Cup for Ipswich Town.

It was a fairytale story as the young Blues, including the likes of Shane Supple, Billy Clarke, Owen Garvan, Liam Trotter and Danny Haynes, beat Southampton in a dramatic final at Portman Road to lift the famous trophy in front of their own fans.

The Saints included the likes of Theo Walcott, Adam Lallana, Leon Best, David McGoldrick and a very young Gareth Bale in their squad for the two-legged final, but it was the Blues who came out on top, courtesy if a superb goal by 15-year-old Ed Upson.

Town remain the last side whose first-team were not in the Premier League to lift the trophy, with the competition dominated by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal ever since.

In this special film we remember the special season, with the players themselves telling the story of their FA Youth Cup triumph.