'More interested in us than supporting their team' - Duff on Town fans

Match reaction

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has responded to chants of 'boring, boring Cheltenham' aimed at his team in last night's 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

The Robins escaped Suffolk with a point despite Town having numerous chances and dominating the game in the first half.

The home faithful got on Cheltenham's backs in what became a flat second half, with the Robins apparently time-wasting and content to play for a point.

But Duff said that didn't bother him one bit.

"To be honest, their crowd were more interested in us than they were supporting their own team in the second half, which probably tells you everything," he said.

"We had enough entertainment on Saturday (a 5-5 draw with Wycombe) so I am quite happy with a 0-0."

Of the game, he added: I couldn’t be prouder. To come away to a team who have won seven in the last 10, after Saturday, you look around and see the size of the club, the players they have and we’ve come here with 14 players really.

"We have seen the number of bodies that weren’t involved through injury and to be honest, other than Owen (Evans) making one save, I am not sure he’s had a lot to do.

"We were better second half, when I thought we had as many chances, if not more than them. We are under no obligation to try and come here and take them on, toe to toe in a football match.

"We kept our shape and discipline and the character that the lads showed at the end was magnificent."

Duff also insisted his players weren't time-wasting in the second half.

"We had quite a few playing who hadn’t played for quite a long time and you see them going down with cramp and it’s genuine, it’s not time-wasting," he insisted.

"The worst thing you can get in football is cramp, it’s horrible. Once you get it, you can’t seem to get rid of it, but that spirit and togetherness, I’ve told them before, everyone will be used and everyone will be needed.

"It’s a really, really important point."