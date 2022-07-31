Gameday: Watch what Town fans said about Bolton draw

Video

Ipswich Town fans Mike Turbert (left) and Matty Worrall enjoy the atmosphere at Portman Road yesterday - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town started their new League One season with a 1-1 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

Almost 27,000 fans packed into Portman Road for the big kick-off, but Town found themselves behind through an Aaron Morley penalty after 25 minutes, after debutant Leif Davis had tripped Conor Bradley just inside the box.

But the Blues showed great resilience to level before the break, Lee Evans lashing home Conor Chaplin's clever corner.

After the break there was only going to be one winner, with Town dominating the game, but Sam Morsy spurned a gilt-edged chance in the closing minutes and the game ended 1-1.

Ross Halls spoke to Town fans for our Gameday feature - here's what they told him...

