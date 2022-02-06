'That might be us showing we're a good team' - Town fans on ugly Gills win

Video

Ipswich Town fans happy with the three points - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town scrapped out a 1-0 win over Gillingham yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues had to work really hard to see off the struggling Gills at Portman Road, Conor Chaplin's second half goal proving enough to secure all three points.

But a win is a win, and means Kieran McKenna has taken 15 points from a possible 21 as Town boss so far.

Town now travel to Doncaster - who beat Sunderland yesterday - on Tuesday night, before a big game at high-flying MK Dons next weekend.

Here's what fans had to say about the Gills win, speaking to Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game...