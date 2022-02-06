'Nine times out of ten we'd have won' - Gills boss Harris on Town defeat

Video

Gillingham boss Neil Harris said his side deserved better than defeat at Portman Road yesterday.

The struggling Gills got their first win in 18 games against Crewe on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Harris was named manager, and were perhaps the better side at Portman Road.

But Conor Chaplin's second half goal was enough to secure all three points for Kieran McKenna's men.



Speaking to Kent Online after the loss, Harris said: “I like to win, I am a winner, I have been a winner as a player and a manager, I want to win games of football.





“I walk out disappointed we didn’t get something from the game, which we deserved, however I am really proud of my players, that was excellent.



“We talk about improvement and momentum and I said to the boys after, ‘that is momentum again’, the fact they came off the pitch with a standing ovation from the away support.

"They got booed off the other day (against Ipswich) when it was 4-0 and let’s be honest it could have been 15, at home.



"To come off with that performance and walk into the changing room disappointed, they are not just disappointed they haven’t got one point but three, and that’s how good they were and we have to build on that.

“The performance was very good and I thought we were better for 90 minutes. We were very good for 45 minutes on Tuesday (in the 1-0 win over Crewe). This time around anyone in the ground would have seen how organised we were and how structured we were.

“I am immensely proud of them, the fans that travelled made some fantastic noise in support of the team but they also had a performance to support as well, which is key.”

Harris added: “I said to the boys after, we lost a game of football where nine times out of ten we would have probably won. It is an improvement.

“The fans will go home down the A12 delighted with what they have seen, buzzing, disappointed with the result but buzzing with the performance from the players and rightly so and a manager who is very happy with the group.”