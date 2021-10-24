'The first time we've shown grit' - Town fans on Fleetwood win

Video

Published: 12:15 PM October 24, 2021

Ipswich Town fans enjoy the 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town - here's what they made if it in our Gameday video - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town claimed a dramatic late win over Fleetwood yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues took the lead through Conor Chaplin's fifth goal in seven games, but were pegged back by Callum Morton's leveller just eight minutes from time.

It looked as though a big day at Portman Road - with new co-owner Brett Johnson watching on from the stands for the first time - would end with Town once again dropping points after seizing the advantage.

But substitute Bersant Celina popped up to fire home from Janoi Donacien's lovely volleyed cross in the 93rd minute, sending fans home happy.

The win sealed Town's first back-to-back victories under Paul Cook, and moved them up to tenth in the table ahead of the trip to league leaders Plymouth next weekend.

Here's what fans made of it all in our Gameday video with Ross Halls..

And here's what Andy Warren and Mike Bacon thought about the game...