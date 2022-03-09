'Comfortably the best side in this division' - Appleton praises Town

Match reaction

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says Ipswich Town are the best side in the league - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has hailed Ipswich Town as League One's best team after the Imps were comfortably swept aside at Portman Road last night.

Appleton's men came to Suffolk full of confidence after beating play-off chasers Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 on Saturday, but went away with their tails between their legs after a 2-0 defeat.

And Appleton said after the game that his side were just outclassed under the Portman Road lights.

"I think we just got beat by a really good team, and that’s a fact,” he told Lincolnshire Live.

“We played a good side who are in a good moment. You can see why they’d only conceded one in seven going into the game. You can see why they’ve scored goals.

“For me, they’re comfortably the best side in this division by a distance, judging on what I’ve seen tonight.

“We’ve got some big games coming up against the likes of Rotherham and Sunderland, and they won’t cause us the amount of problems that this side did.

“Fair play to them, sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up and admit you’ve come up against a good side who are in a better place than us at this moment in time.”

The win saw Town record a tenth clean sheet in the 14 games since boss Kieran McKenna arrived.

Asked if he was disappointed by the shortage of chances Lincoln created, Appleton replied: “No, and that’s not me trying to be devil’s advocate.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to go ‘you know what, there’s a reason why they’ve spent more than anyone else in this league’ – and it shows on the pitch with the quality they’ve got.”