'Like a smooth engine purring' - Town fans on big win over Burton

Video

An Ipswich Town fan enjoying the win over Burton Albion yesterday, despite the rain - Credit: Ross Halls/Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Burton Albion yesterday - here's what Town fans had to say about it...

The Blues moved to within four points of the play-off places with their seventh win in ten under new boss Kieran McKenna, goals from Kayden Jackson, Wes Burns and Bersant Celina proving enough for the points at Portman Road.

The Blues now host Cheltenham - a side fresh from a wild 5-5 draw with Wycombe yesterday - on Tuesday night.

Here's what Town fans told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras after the match...

And here's what football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the performance...