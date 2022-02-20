News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch all the goals as Town bash Burton

Mark Heath

Published: 11:12 AM February 20, 2022
Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich Town the lead inside the first minute in their 3-0 win over Burton Albion at Portman Road

Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich Town the lead inside the first minute in their 3-0 win over Burton Albion at Portman Road - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town thumped Burton Albion 3-0 at Portman Road yesterday - watch the highlights here.

The Blues made it seven wins from Kieran McKenna's first ten games in charge, Kayden Jackson opening the scoring inside the first minute.

Second half strikes from Wes Burns and Bersant Celina wrapped the points up, and cut the gap to the play-offs down to four points.

Town now host Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

Watch the Town v Burton highlights here...

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion
