26 pictures from Town's stunning victory over Doncaster

Ipswich Town produced a stunning display to thump Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road.
Paul Cook’s men were in full control of this game from start to finish, with goals from Macauley Bonne and Lee Evans putting the Blues two up at the break.
There seemed little way back for a visiting side which struggled to create anything of note but, just when Rovers began to show signs of life, the Blues stamped on the throats of their visitors with a stunning streak of four goals in 10 minutes to truly send out a statement.
Evans completed his hat-trick in that time while Bonne added his second, before George Edmundson scored his first goal in an Ipswich shirt to complete the rout.
Steve Waller captured the best of the action.
Sam Morsy applauds.
Town players before kickoff.
Cameron Burgess receives an early yellow card.
Town manager Paul Cook looks on.
Town players celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take them 2-0 up.
Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns second.
Janoi Donacien in action against Doncaster Rovers.
Scott Fraser in action against Doncaster Rovers.
Sam Morsy fires in the ball.
Macauley Bonne pictured during the clash with Doncaster Rovers.
Wes Burns goes over the top of Matt Smith.
Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky makes a save.
Macauley Bonne gives Town a 1-0 lead.
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne after the final whistle.
Macauley Bonne celebrates after the game.
Wes Burns and Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson in action.
Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson recoils after being hit in the head at close range by a shot from Wes Burns.
Lee Evans wheels away.
Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns fifth.
George Edmundson makes it 6-0 against Doncaster Rovers.
Sone Aluko in action against Doncaster Rovers.
Sone Aluko clatters into Doncaster Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg.
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.
The Portman Road scoreboard after Towns 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.
Conor Chaplin applauds fans after the game.
