26 pictures from Town's stunning victory over Doncaster

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 AM September 29, 2021   
The Portman Road scoreboard after Towns 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The Portman Road scoreboard after Towns 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town produced a stunning display to thump Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road.

Paul Cook’s men were in full control of this game from start to finish, with goals from Macauley Bonne and Lee Evans putting the Blues two up at the break. 

There seemed little way back for a visiting side which struggled to create anything of note but, just when Rovers began to show signs of life, the Blues stamped on the throats of their visitors with a stunning streak of four goals in 10 minutes to truly send out a statement. 

Evans completed his hat-trick in that time while Bonne added his second, before George Edmundson scored his first goal in an Ipswich shirt to complete the rout. 

Steve Waller captured the best of the action.

Sam Morsy applauds.

Sam Morsy applauds. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Town players before kickoff.

Town players before kickoff. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess receives an early yellow card.

Cameron Burgess receives an early yellow card. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook looks on.

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Town players celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take them 2-0 up.

Town players celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take them 2-0 up. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns second.

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns second. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien in action against Doncaster Rovers.

Janoi Donacien in action against Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser in action against Doncaster Rovers.

Scott Fraser in action against Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy fires in the ball.

Sam Morsy fires in the ball. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne pictured during the clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Macauley Bonne pictured during the clash with Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns goes over the top of Matt Smith.

Wes Burns goes over the top of Matt Smith. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky makes a save.

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky makes a save. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Macauley Bonne gives Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne after the final whistle.

Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne after the final whistle. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne celebrates after the game.

Macauley Bonne celebrates after the game. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns and Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson in action.

Wes Burns and Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson in action. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson recoils after being hit in the head at close range by a shot f

Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson recoils after being hit in the head at close range by a shot from Wes Burns. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans wheels away.

Lee Evans wheels away. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns fifth.

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Towns fifth. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson makes it 6-0 against Doncaster Rovers.

George Edmundson makes it 6-0 against Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko in action against Doncaster Rovers.

Sone Aluko in action against Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko clatters into Doncaster Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg.

Sone Aluko clatters into Doncaster Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin applauds fans after the game.

Conor Chaplin applauds fans after the game. - Credit: stephenwaller.com

