'I want this moment to last forever' - Town fans on huge Doncaster win

Mark Heath

Published: 10:06 AM September 29, 2021   
Ipswich Town fans celebrate during their 6-0 win over Doncaster Rovers last night

Ipswich Town destroyed Doncaster Rovers 6-0 at Portman Road last night - here's what fans made of it.

The Blues were ruthless as they put Rovers to the sword, Lee Evans bagging a hat-trick, Macauley Bonne netting a brace and even defender George Edmundson getting on the scoresheet.

The win means Town are now unbeaten in three games, having taken seven points from a possible nine, and conceding just one goal in that run.

They have moved up to 19th in the League One table ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Here's what fans had to say after the game...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers
