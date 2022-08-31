Watch all six goals as Town crush Cobblers

Video

Freddie Ladapo pulls the trigger to make it 6-0 to Ipswich Town against Northampton last night - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town crushed Northampton Town 6-0 in the Papa John's Trophy last night - watch all the goals here...

The Blues cruised to a 3-0 lead inside half an hour, with Marcus Harness bagging a quick brace - his fourth and fifth goals of the season - while Greg Leigh added a third.

After the break, Kieran McKenna's men kept the pressure on their high-flying League Two foes, as Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson and Freddie Ladapo all netted.

