News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch all six goals as Town crush Cobblers

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:03 AM August 31, 2022
Freddie Ladapo pulls the trigger to make it 6-0 to Ipswich Town against Northampton last night

Freddie Ladapo pulls the trigger to make it 6-0 to Ipswich Town against Northampton last night - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town crushed Northampton Town 6-0 in the Papa John's Trophy last night - watch all the goals here...

The Blues cruised to a 3-0 lead inside half an hour, with Marcus Harness bagging a quick brace - his fourth and fifth goals of the season - while Greg Leigh added a third.

After the break, Kieran McKenna's men kept the pressure on their high-flying League Two foes, as Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson and Freddie Ladapo all netted.

Watch the highlights here..

You can also watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren's thoughts here..

And fans' views on the thrashing here...

Football
Ipswich Town EFL Trophy
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Blundeston crash

Suffolk Constabulary

Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bellway Thespian

Planning and Development

Showhomes open at 150-property new development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon